          Fourth former Wheaton football player pleads guilty in hazing case

          12:09 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          WHEATON, Ill. -- A fourth former member of a Christian college football team in suburban Chicago who faced felony charges in a 2016 hazing incident has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

          James Cooksey of Jacksonville, Florida, pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor count of attempted unlawful restraint. The 23-year-old ex-Wheaton College player was sentenced to a month of court supervision.

          Three other former players -- Samuel TeBos, Noah Spielman and Kyler Kregel -- have previously entered guilty pleas to the same reduced charges.

          A fifth, Benjamin Pettway, is expected to stand trial next year.

          They were arrested last year in connection with a 2016 incident in which a teammate accused them of duct-taping him and dumping him half-naked in a park.

          A grand jury in September approved a nine-count indictment against the men.

