Former Big Sky Conference commissioner Andrea Williams has been named chief operating officer of the College Football Playoff, where she will primarily be responsible for managing the national championship game and the process for selecting sites for future title games.

Williams has been the Big Sky commissioner for two years and was a member of the CFP's advisory committee and stadium operations team. She will now be the primary liaison with the New Year's Six bowls.

"Andrea has all the tools," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. "Her deep knowledge of college football and her strong experience in administering major events make her a terrific addition to our team. She's a leader."

Williams replaces Michael Kelly, the CFP's first COO, who last month was named athletic director at South Florida.

She worked for the Big Ten for 16 years, including 10 as associate commissioner and the league's first director of its football title game.

"I'm incredibly humbled to be selected as the CFP's chief operating officer," Williams said in a statement. "This is a very special organization and the people involved are first class. I am excited for this tremendous opportunity and honored to join the CFP team. I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Big Sky Conference's outstanding presidents, administrators, faculty, coaches, athletes and league staff I was privileged to work with."

Williams also directed the Big Ten's men's and women's basketball tournaments during her tenure with the league. She was on the NCAA staff in Indianapolis for two years, serving as director of the Division I women's basketball championship; she worked with host cities and the selection committee and handled various operational matters. Previously, she had been on the staff of the Southern Conference.

Williams is a graduate of Texas A&M, where she played volleyball and basketball. She earned a master's degree in sport administration from Ohio University.