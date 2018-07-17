        <
          Mike Gundy says Taylor Cornelius is 'our guy' at quarterback

          3:04 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          FRISCO, Texas -- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy called senior Taylor Cornelius "our guy" at quarterback entering preseason camp.

          Cornelius, a former walk-on, was expected to battle incoming freshman Spencer Sanders and Hawaii graduate transfer Dru Brown for the starting job to replace four-year starter Mason Rudolph.

          Neither Sanders nor Brown was with the Cowboys during spring practice, leaving Cornelius with the bulk of the first-team snaps.

          "When we came out of spring, we felt very comfortable with Taylor," Gundy said Tuesday during Big 12 media days. "He's been with us a number of years, he understands our offense. We're confident in his abilities."

          Sanders was the top-rated quarterback recruit from the state of Texas this year. Brown started the past two years for Hawaii, and passed for 2,785 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. As a grad transfer, Brown is eligible this season.

          Cornelius has only 24 career passing attempts, completing 15 of them for 220 yards. But he earned a scholarship prior to last season after winning the backup job to Rudolph.

          "Taylor is a very intelligent young man," Gundy said. "He's very humble, he understands hard work and he's put his time and effort in."

