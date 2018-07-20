KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- A jury has been selected in the rape trial of former Tennessee football players A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams, clearing the way for opening statements to take place Monday.

The list of 15 potential jurors -- three will be randomly chosen as alternates before deliberation -- includes nine women, six men and no African-Americans. Johnson and Williams are both black. The woman who says they raped her is white.

Lawyers for Johnson and Williams filed objections over the makeup of the jury pool. The pool of over 100 potential jurors included only one African-American.

Johnson was a linebacker and Williams a defensive back for Tennessee when a woman told police both men raped her on Nov. 16, 2014. Johnson and Williams were indicted February 2015 on charges of aggravated rape.

The Associated Press typically doesn't identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse.

