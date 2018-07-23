CHICAGO -- Rutgers coach Chris Ash acknowledged an investigation into potential credit card fraud by Scarlet Knights players, saying Monday that internal discipline already has been handed down.

Ash declined to comment on the investigation, telling ESPN.com, "Once the investigation and charges are brought to light and everything moves forward, then what we've already done will also be brought to light."

NJ.com first reported earlier this month that up to eight Rutgers players are under investigation. Two players, defensive back K.J. Gray and linebacker Brendan DeVera, were dismissed for an unspecified violation of team rules. Gray and DeVera both said via social media accounts that they were optimistic that they would be able to transfer to another program. Rutgers signed releases to allow other schools to recruit both players. Gray told NJ.com earlier this month that his lawyer advised him not to speak about the reason for his departure.

Asked if Rutgers could be without players when it opens the season, Ash said, "That's to be determined."

Last year, nine Florida players faced felony credit card fraud charges following an investigation. In January, four of the players were allowed to return to the team after entering a pretrial intervention program in October.