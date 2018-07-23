CHICAGO -- Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany said college football should issue weekly player availability reports in response to the Supreme Court's decision to lift a federal ban against gambling on college sports.

Echoing leaders in the ACC and SEC last week, Delany on Monday advocated for a "player availability" report covering not just injuries but eligibility issues and off-field problems that could impact participation.

Delany said that other than home field, personnel availability has the biggest impact on gambling "legally or illegally."

"When players are unavailable, we should know that," Delany said, adding that the weekly report is "something we should do and probably should have done it before."

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said he was in favor of participation reports as long as they don't violate some of the student privacy laws that universities have to follow.

"I'd like to see if someone is going to be available or not available," Fleck said. "I don't need to know why [a player is out]. I would love to be able to see who is going to play and not play. ... I think teams have a right to know that."

ACC commissioner John Swofford last week pushed for a similar report, saying he doesn't expect weekly reports for the 2018 season but possibly by the 2019 season.

"I will be surprised if that is not in place," Swofford said.

ESPN's Dan Murphy contributed to this report.