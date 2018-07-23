CHICAGO -- Iowa starting defensive tackle Brady Reiff is suspended for the team's season opener against Northern Illinois following his arrest last week for public intoxication.

Reiff, 22, was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he mistook a police car for an Uber ride. According to police, Reiff approached a cruiser around 2 a.m. Saturday and attempted to open two doors before asking for a ride home. Reiff told police that he thought the car was an Uber. He was booked at 2:44 a.m. and released from the Johnson County jail at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Brady Reiff recorded 13 tackles with a sack for Iowa last season. Duane Burleson/Getty Images

"I'm not pleased about what we learned about Brady Reiff this weekend," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Monday at Big Ten media days. "Had a chance to visit with him today. He's going to go through a couple steps, but ... he will be suspended for the first game, among some other activities."

Reiff recorded 13 tackles with a sack for Iowa last season. He's an academic All-Big Ten selection and the younger brother of former Iowa All-America offensive lineman Riley Reiff.

Ferentz also said offensive lineman Spencer Williams, linebacker Kyle Taylor and running back Toks Akinribade are taking medical retirements from football. Defensive backs Manny Rugamba and Camron Harrell, linebacker Nate Wieland, and defensive end Romeo McKnight are transferring.