CHICAGO -- Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said the decision to fire assistant coach Zach Smith was a "very tough call" made in the best interest of the team.

Meyer fired Smith on Monday, days after an Ohio judge issued a protection order that forbids Smith from getting within 500 feet of his ex-wife.

"The most important people in our program are our players," Meyer said Tuesday morning at Big Ten media days in Chicago. "We're very clear of our expectations. We decided to make a change."

Meyer said he didn't want to discuss the details about why Smith was fired now, but he acknowledged that past allegations publicized this week were a factor.

"I do understand the value that the Ohio State University is bigger than all of us," Meyer said. "It wasn't just my decision. It was other people I relied on."

Smith was charged with criminal trespassing after a dispute with his ex-wife in May. Police also investigated a dispute between Smith and his ex-wife when they were still married in 2009 and he was a member of Meyer's staff at Florida, according to college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

McMurphy also reported that police arrested Smith in 2015 on domestic violence charges in Powell, Ohio. The Powell Police Department said they did not have any record of arresting Smith in 2015 and no record exists in the online court system in Ohio's Delaware County. Smith's attorney, Brad Koffel, said he was not aware of any charges against his client from that time.

Said Meyer, who said he looked into the 2015 allegation: "There was nothing."

Meyer, however, said he was aware of the 2009 incident and that he and his wife, Shelley, "got involved" with talking to the Smiths after police finished their investigation. Meyer said he called his boss after learning about it and then waited to hear back from the investigators. He said the recommendation made to him at that time was counseling for Smith, who was an intern on Meyer's staff, and to move forward.

Meyer also said what he was told about the incident in 2009 was different than the details of the report that came to light Monday.

Court records say the 2009 incident occurred when Smith returned to the couple's home with a female co-worker and appeared to have been drinking. An argument ensued and he allegedly put his hands on his wife. Charges in that instance were dismissed.

Smith, a grandson of former Ohio State head coach Earle Bruce, coached wide receivers and served as the recruiting coordinator for the Buckeyes. He also played for Meyer at Bowling Green.

Meyer said he will make an announcement about a replacement later in the week. Graduate assistant and former NFL receiver Brian Hartline is considered a front-runner to take over Smith's coaching role.