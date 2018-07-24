CHICAGO -- Maryland football coach D.J. Durkin said he's confident in his staff and their safety procedures in the wake of former player Jordan McNair's death after a summer workout last month.

McNair died in mid-June two weeks after leaving a team workout in an ambulance. Maryland hired Walters Inc., an athletic training consulting firm, to conduct a review of how the program handled the situation and if any changes are necessary.

Editor's Picks Maryland conducting review of McNair's death Maryland coach DJ Durkin held back tears as he discussed 19-year-old Jordan McNair, who died Wednesday. McNair was hospitalized after becoming ill after an organized team workout. The university is conducting an external review into McNair's death.

Durkin said he and his players have yet to talk to anyone from the firm, but plan to cooperate fully with answering questions when that time comes.

"We want the same answers. To speak to someone and tell them what happened that day is fine," Durkin said Tuesday during Big Ten media days in Chicago. "There were a lot of people there. Be honest, be truthful, be forthright, and let's get the answers."

McNair's family hired the law firm of Murphy, Falcon & Murphy to look into the matter as well. Attorneys from that firm previously represented Freddie Gray, whose death after being arrested by Baltimore police was a catalyst in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Durkin spoke highly of McNair's parents Tuesday, saying their decision to obtain a law firm didn't change his opinion of McNair or his family and it was "just part of" the process of figuring out what led to his death.

McNair was hyperventilating and unable to control his breath at a practice in late May, according to a recording of the 911 call made from Maryland's campus. Medical responders said McNair suffered a seizure and needed to be hospitalized. He died nearly two weeks later.

The university and the state of Maryland have not yet publicly confirmed McNair's official cause of death.

Durkin said Maryland immediately asked for an external review and has already made some changes to the way they monitor players during workouts. He said they pay more attention to hydration and communicating while on the field. He said they will make more changes to their policy and procedures if warranted in the future.

Durkin said the team is planning to do some things to memorialize McNair during the upcoming season and will announce specific plans soon. He said he's not sure how the ongoing investigation will affect his players.

"I don't have a great answer for that," Durkin said. "When you look at the amount of adversity our team's been through right now it is what it is. I give the same message to our guys. They've done a good job of just sticking together and being there for one another."