          Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker suspended 1 game for DUI charge

          6:33 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Freshman safety Marcus Hooker will be suspended for Ohio State's opener against Oregon State after he was charged with DUI last month, coach Urban Meyer announced Tuesday.

          Marcus Hooker, the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker, was charged with DUI in Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania, on June 16.

          Hooker, 18, was also charged with having a high rate of alcohol in his system, the purchase of alcohol by a minor, disregard of a traffic lane, careless driving and failure to have rear lights.

          Court records stated Hooker, who committed to Ohio State in July and enrolled in June, had a blood alcohol content between .10 and .16.

