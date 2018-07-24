Florida freshman Justin Watkins is facing four charges, including two felonies, after his second arrest in the past three months.

According to Alachua County inmate records, Watkins was booked Tuesday on third-degree felony charges of kidnapping/false imprisonment and domestic battery by strangulation. He also was charged with two first-degree misdemeanor battery counts.

According to Alachua County court records, no bail has been set yet for Watkins, who recently enrolled at Florida.

Florida said Justin Watkins has been suspended from team activities. Phelan M. Ebenhack for ESPN

"Justin Watkins has been suspended immediately from team activities," coach Dan Mullen said in a statement through a team spokesman.

Watkins, a four-star prospect from East Ridge High School in Clermont, Florida, also was arrested in May for allegedly kicking a woman's car and breaking her cellphone during an argument.

Watkins reportedly followed a female student to a local gas station and shattered her cellphone by throwing it to the ground. He then followed her to her school, Ocala's Vanguard High, and kicked her car multiple times and tried to flatten one of her tires, according to the police report.

He was charged with trespassing upon grounds of a public school in that case.

Watkins, who is listed as an athlete on Florida's online roster, played both wide receiver and cornerback in high school, but was expected to compete for time in Florida's secondary this fall. He was the No. 28 overall player in the ESPN 300.