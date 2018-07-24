Georgia added a big name to its already star-studded 2019 recruiting class on Tuesday when defensive tackle Travon Walker announced his commitment to the Dawgs. Walker, the No. 51-ranked prospect overall, chose Georgia over Clemson, Alabama, Auburn and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-5, 263-pound defensive tackle out of Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston, Georgia, is the ninth commitment for Georgia ranked in the top 150 of the ESPN 300. Despite being ranked so high, Walker is the fourth-highest-ranked commit in the class behind wide receivers Dominick Blaylock and Jadon Haselwood and defensive end Nolan Smith, who is the No. 2 overall prospect.

Walker is the first defensive tackle to commit in the class and an important piece for Georgia as the staff was able to keep him from going out of state to Clemson. He will help fill a need in the middle of the line.

The Dawgs added juco defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt as well as four-star Jordan Davis and three-star Tramel Walthour in the 2018 class. Walker gives the staff a stout defender up front who could be versatile in how the Georgia defensive coaches decide to use him along the defensive line in the future.