Texas Longhorns sophomore linebacker Demarco Boyd has been suspended from the team, the school said Thursday.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that Boyd was charged with misdemeanor assault following an altercation after a car crash on July 4. Boyd is accused of assaulting a 20-year-old at the scene of the crash.

In a statement, Texas coach Tom Herman said the school would "continue to monitor the legal process and pending its completion, determine any further action."

Boyd, a reserve, played in four games last season.

His brother, Kris, a senior defensive back with the Longhorns, was also in the crash on that day.

Kris Boyd is a starter who led the Big 12 with 15 pass breakups last season. He was named to the watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Kris Boyd tweeted about the car crash the evening of July 4.