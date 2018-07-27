Former Miami running back Tyrone Moss has died at the age of 33, the school announced in a tweet Friday morning.

One of our brothers was taken too soon.



Our thoughts are with Tyrone Moss' family and friends during this difficult time.



RIP, Tyrone. pic.twitter.com/aubCjTQAG6 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) July 27, 2018

Moss played for the Hurricanes from 2003 to 2006. He was a first-team all-ACC selection in 2005 after leading the team with 701 yards.

Steve Davis, his former coach at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Moss had been dealing with an unspecified illness.

"It's a total shock," Davis told the newspaper. "He was, by far, the best player I've ever coached at the high school level. You had defenses and everybody that we played, all 11 guys knew he was going to get the ball. He'd still have 250 yards. You just couldn't figure it out. My greatest moment was watching him in that state championship. He had over 200 yards. He was just incredible. He was a great football player, but he was a greater human."

Moss had 1,942 career rushing yards at Miami and scored 26 touchdowns. An ACL tear in his left knee during the 2005 season cut his career short, as he went undrafted and never played in the NFL after needing a second surgery.