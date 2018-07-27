New Mexico State football coach Doug Martin has agreed to a new four-year contract, the school announced Friday.

Martin's deal will keep him with the Aggies through the 2021 season.

New Mexico State is 17-44 in six seasons under Martin.

Martin, who is also the team's offensive coordinator, led New Mexico State to its first bowl game in 57 years last season.

The school ended the season 7-6 -- including a 26-20 overtime victory over Utah State in the Arizona Bowl.

The Aggies had 12 straight losing campaigns entering last season.