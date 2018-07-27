GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida Gators freshman Justin Watkins says he is leaving school three days after he was charged with hitting and strangling his girlfriend.

Watkins wrote Friday on Twitter that he "will be leaving the university of Florida to better my opportunities."

The tweet has since been deleted.

Editor's Picks Six Gators face discipline for airsoft rifles, lying Two Florida Gators face possible punishment for pointing replica assault rifles during a confrontation, while four others face discipline for allegedly lying to police.

The 19-year-old Watkins was arrested Tuesday and charged with two third-degree felonies -- false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation.

First-year coach Dan Mullen suspended Watkins. Watkins was one of the top recruits in Mullen's first signing class.

This was Watkins' second arrest in 10 weeks. On May 9, he allegedly kicked his girlfriend's car, broke her phone and followed her to her high school. Watkins was charged with trespassing at a public school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.