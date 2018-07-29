Georgia continued its streak of landing top running backs on Sunday, when No. 20-ranked John Emery committed to the Dawgs.

Emory is the No. 2-ranked running back in the class, and he gives Georgia 12 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2019 class.

This commitment comes in a class after the Georgia staff was able to reel in the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2018 class with Zamir White and the No. 3 back in James Cook. The staff also has D'Andre Swift on the roster, who was the No. 6 back in the 2017 class, so the stable is loaded with big names for the future.

The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Emery, out of Destrehan, Louisiana, chose Georgia over a plethora of other programs, including in-state LSU. Emery is the No. 2-ranked prospect in Louisiana, and while the Tigers have done well so far with the top in-state prospects in the 2019 class, Emery is headed out of state.

Georgia currently holds the No. 5-ranked class, led by the No. 2-ranked prospect overall, defensive end Nolan Smith. With Emery on board, the Dawgs have six commitments in the top 100 of the rankings and 10 in the top 150.