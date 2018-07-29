        <
        >

          John Emery commitment gives Georgia another top RB

          6:22 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          Georgia continued its streak of landing top running backs on Sunday, when No. 20-ranked John Emery committed to the Dawgs.

          Emory is the No. 2-ranked running back in the class, and he gives Georgia 12 ESPN 300 commitments in the 2019 class.

          This commitment comes in a class after the Georgia staff was able to reel in the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2018 class with Zamir White and the No. 3 back in James Cook. The staff also has D'Andre Swift on the roster, who was the No. 6 back in the 2017 class, so the stable is loaded with big names for the future.

          The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Emery, out of Destrehan, Louisiana, chose Georgia over a plethora of other programs, including in-state LSU. Emery is the No. 2-ranked prospect in Louisiana, and while the Tigers have done well so far with the top in-state prospects in the 2019 class, Emery is headed out of state.

          Georgia currently holds the No. 5-ranked class, led by the No. 2-ranked prospect overall, defensive end Nolan Smith. With Emery on board, the Dawgs have six commitments in the top 100 of the rankings and 10 in the top 150.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices