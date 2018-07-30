Michigan running back Kareem Walker, a top-50 recruit in the 2016 class, is transferring to a junior college in Kansas for the 2018 season.

Fort Scott Community College coach Kale Pick said last week at Jayhawk Conference media day that Walker has signed with his program. ESPN rated Walker as the No. 4 running back, No. 45 overall recruit and No. 2 prospect from New Jersey in the 2016 class.

"We just signed him today," Pick said Friday. "We're very excited about that."

After sitting out the 2016 season because of academic issues, Walker appeared in five games for Michigan last fall, recording 20 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. His best performance came against Rutgers, when he had six carries for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Pick said Fort Scott also signed former Michigan and Rutgers wide receiver Ahmir Mitchell. Michigan suspended Mitchell before the 2016 season, and he left the program the following spring. He went to Rutgers, which dismissed him last fall for violating team rules.