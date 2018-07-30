        <
          Andrew Booth of Georgia chooses to attend Clemson

          1:19 PM ET
          • Gerry HamiltonESPN Staff Writer
          The Clemson Tigers continue to win key recruiting battles for top prospects out of Georgia.

          Andrew Booth, the No. 33-ranked prospect in the class of 2019, became the latest elite Peach State talent to pick Clemson.

          The nation's No. 3-ranked cornerback picked the Tigers over Auburn, Georgia and many more of the nation's top programs, with the battle coming down to Clemson vs. Auburn.

          The No. 5-ranked prospect in Georgia is joined by ESPN 300 safety Joseph Charleston and tight end Jaelyn Lay as four-star prospects out of the Peach State who are headed to Clemson. Recent Clemson recruits out of Georgia include quarterback Deshaun Watson, five-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt and defensive end Austin Bryant

          Booth becomes the highest-ranked prospect in the Tigers' 2019 class, and ninth ESPN 300 verbal, with wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. joining Booth as top-50-ranked prospects overall in the 2019 cycle. Clemson continues to expand its national recruiting footprint with four-star commitments out of eight states.

          With Booth's commitment combined with a number of ESPN 300 prospects still on the board, Clemson is on track for a fifth straight top-10 recruiting class. The Tigers finished No. 5 in 2018, No. 10 in 2017, No. 8 in 2016 and No. 4 in 2015 in the ESPN class rankings.

