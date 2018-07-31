Iowa has suspended starting offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs for the season opener after his arrest early Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

It's the second alcohol-related incident involving a Hawkeyes player in recent weeks. Starting defensive tackle Brady Reiff was arrested July 21 in Iowa City on a public intoxication charge after he mistook a police car for an Uber.

Both Wirfs and Reiff will miss the Hawkeyes' Sept. 1 home game against Northern Illinois.

"Within one week, two of our players were arrested on alcohol-related charges," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "As a veteran football coach and parent, I understand firsthand the personal pain and public humiliation that comes with making such decisions. While these players are college students first, they are held to a much higher standard because of the privilege and responsibility that comes with being a member of the Iowa football program.

"Any player in violation of team rules or the university code of conduct is subjected to a variety of penalties. My philosophy and practice is consistent, and that is to hold players accountable -- no matter their position on the depth chart. However, I hold senior members of the team to a higher standard because they know and understand the expectations."

Wirfs started eight games for Iowa as a freshman in 2017 and enters preseason camp as the team's starting right tackle.

Iowa also announced Tuesday that safety Brandon Snyder was leaving the program to pursue graduate transfer opportunities. Snyder suffered a torn ACL in the spring of 2017, underwent surgery and returned for an Oct. 7 game against Illinois, only to re-tear the ligament and miss the rest of the season.

Snyder started all 13 games for Iowa in 2016, recording 85 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

"We appreciate Brandon's goal to play his full senior year," Ferentz said in a statement. "We wish him the very best and thank him for his grit on the field."