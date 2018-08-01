The ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant football coach Zach Smith, who was fired in July, says several people close to Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer, including his wife, knew of a 2015 accusation of domestic violence against her husband.

"All the [coaches'] wives knew," Courtney Smith told college football reporter Brett McMurphy in a story posted on his Facebook page. "They all did. Every single one."

Shelley Meyer, Urban's wife and an instructor in Ohio State's College of Nursing, was among the coaches' wives who knew about the 2015 incident, Courtney Smith said, adding that she was never told that Shelley Meyer had told the coach about the allegations at the time.

Editor's Picks Meyer: Decision to fire Smith was 'tough call' Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said "we're very clear of our expectations," and that the decision to fire assistant Zach Smith was made in the best interest of the team.

Smith also said that Hiram de Fries, who has the title of special assistant to the head coach at Ohio State and has been a confidant of Urban Meyer for years, told her in 2009 not to pursue charges against Zach Smith after an incident in Florida. Meyer was the Gators' head coach at the time; Smith was an intern on his staff.

"[De Fries] said, 'If you don't drop the charges, Zach will never coach again,'" Courtney Smith told McMurphy. "'He's never hit you before. He was drinking. He'll probably never do it again. You should think about giving him a second chance.'"

She did not press charges in 2009. Zach Smith was investigated in 2015 for suspicion of felony domestic violence after an incident that resulted in unspecified injuries and showed evidence of sustained abuse. In the Powell, Ohio, police report regarding that incident, Courtney Smith said she had been the victim of habitual domestic abuse.

Bradley Koffel, an attorney representing Zach Smith, told ESPN: "Zach Smith wants to be as transparent and honest as possible but it is not going to be done today through the media. It will only be after he and his ex-wife are sworn in to testify. Once he gets his chance to tell his side of events, don't be surprised when it is corroborated by every police who ever responded to Ms. Smith's calls."

The 2009 and 2015 accusations came to light last month, when Zach Smith was charged with criminal trespassing after dropping his children off at Courtney Smith's home, which led to his firing as wide receivers coach on July 24.

Meyer denied knowing Zach Smith had been accused of domestic violence in 2015, saying at Big Ten media days on July 25 that "I was never told about anything." Meyer said the decision to fire Smith was a "very tough call."

Courtney Smith told McMurphy that Shelley Meyer knew about the 2009 and 2015 allegations and that they often discussed Zach Smith's abuse of her, including sharing pictures.

"Shelley said she was going to have to tell Urban," Courtney Smith said. "I said: 'That's fine, you should tell Urban.' I know Shelley did everything she could."

But in a video posted to Twitter by Stadium, Courtney Smith said that Shelley Meyer never confirmed that she told her husband about the abuse.

"She did not, she did not," Courtney Smith said of Shelley Meyer. "She would reach out to me, ask me how I'm doing, tell me she was worried, if I needed anything, she was there."