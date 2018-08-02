KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The heart-wrenching flashbacks were almost more than Trey Smith could bear as he lay in a hospital bed at UT Medical Center back in February.

Almost three years to the date earlier, his mother, Dorsetta, passed away at the age of 51 from congestive heart failure after spending most of the last two months of her life in a hospital bed. Now, here was Smith, trying to come to grips with his own life-threatening diagnosis -- blood clots in his lungs.

All this before Tennessee's Freshman All-American offensive lineman had even turned 19.

"The first night in the hospital was pretty rough, being around all that again and thinking back to when she was in the hospital," Smith told ESPN. "It was terrifying, all of it was. When it initially happened, I wasn't mad at God. I guess I was more, 'What just happened?' especially with all I've been through. But really, this whole thing has brought me closer to God and trusting and believing in him and carrying me through this with whatever his plan for me may be.

"My biggest takeaway is giving the glory to God consistently, and not just when I'm up, because at any moment, you can lose it all."

Smith is in the final stages of a six-month round of anticoagulants after consulting with a team of doctors and specialists to determine his best course of treatment, and the latest scans haven't shown any more blood clots. He's been cleared to play football again for the 2018 season and is scheduled to come off the blood-thinning medication sometime before the first game against West Virginia on Sept. 1. Only then will he be allowed to participate in contact drills.

While Smith understands there are risks for recurring blood clots, he and his family are comfortable with where he is in his recovery, and he's eager to give football another shot.

Smith agreed to tell ESPN his story through his eyes; the eyes of his father, Henry Smith; the eyes of his sister, Ashley Smith; the eyes of team physician Dr. Chris Klenck; and the eyes of first-year Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Admittedly a very private person, Smith said one of the reasons he wanted to share his story in detail was to possibly help and inspire others who might be going through a similar ordeal.

"I just want people to know that there's no shame in getting knocked down," Smith said. "The shame is sitting there and wallowing in it. You've got to get back up and keep going. It's just like football. No matter what life throws at you, you gotta hurdle it and keep going."

The warning signs and diagnosis

Smith, who had always been the picture of health, started to have trouble finishing his offseason workouts in early February, and it only grew worse from there.

TREY SMITH: "About two weeks before the diagnosis, we were doing a lot of running, and we had four sprints left. I just couldn't do it and almost blacked out, and I never have trouble finishing my sprints. I knew something was wrong. The doctors thought it might be a respiratory issue, and I got on some medicine and finished the workouts that week. The next week, I had another lift to do and got past the running and got to where I had to do push-ups and couldn't do a single push-up. I just sat there. I felt like I was limp, essentially."

Smith pushed through another week of workouts, but his concern went to a different level when he began having trouble simply walking across campus without having to stop and catch his breath.

TREY SMITH: "I went to go meet my English teacher at the library, and I had to stop once and finally got in there and could barely open the heavy doors. On my way back, I had to stop three times just to get my breath. I went back to Dr. Klenck and told him that I had lost 13 pounds and I knew I wasn't that out of shape. Two weeks earlier, I was killing the running, but was still coughing up stuff. Dr. Klenck wanted to run more tests and decided to run a test on my blood. I got a scan and they determined I had blood clots in my lungs. It was February 17, and I went to the ER right then."

KLENCK: "The clots in the chest are the ones we worry about because they are the deadly ones. A lot of kids will try to push through those things, and they end up with something tragic happening to them if they ignore it. Thankfully, Trey came to us and was honest with us about what was going on, and we were able to start the process immediately."

Trey Smith's latest scans show no blood clots left in his lungs. Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire

Fearing the worst

Naturally, Smith was scared out of his wits. He thought about his mother, thought about everything she went through, and like anybody with that kind of diagnosis thrown at them at the tender age of 18, he had more questions than he could count.

TREY SMITH: "Nobody understood at first. I thought it was a respiratory infection and now you're hearing blood clots. Getting the full grasp of what was going on was terrifying. You think the worst. It takes time just to deal with that mentally and keep going."

Smith's father, who lives nearly five hours away in Jackson, Tennessee, could hear the fear in his son's voice when Trey called to tell him his diagnosis.

HENRY SMITH: "It was a brief conversation because he was being transported to the hospital. He was very short, and I could hear a great sense of urgency. I jumped in the car and headed to Knoxville. Going back to 2015, when they lost their mom and I lost my wife, and you being a single parent all these miles away, and just the nature of what your child has been diagnosed with, and not knowing when you get there what state you're going to find your child in is the scariest thing you could imagine."

ASHLEY SMITH: "I remember Trey called me, and I was in the middle of a work dinner, and he told me he wanted me to know that he was in the ER. I said I would head that way, and he was like, 'No, I got this. Just chill out.' Obviously, I was freaking out, and then he said, 'Go ahead and come.' One of the trainers was there with him, and I remember Trey was very quiet. People think he's quiet, but we have a very playful relationship, joking and silly, a side of him a lot of people don't see. I knew how worried he was. We all were."

Focusing on the present

Trey, one of the most talented young offensive linemen in the college game, hasn't allowed himself to think about anything other than what's right in front of him, and that includes whether he could still have a professional football career. Athletes, including football players, have come back from clotting issues to play professionally.

But Trey, ESPN's No. 1 overall prospect in the 2017 signing class, said it's useless to even go there at this point.

TREY SMITH: "A fool looks toward the future without looking at the obstacles that face him in the present. My high school coach always taught me that. You can worry about the future, but right now you have to worry about playing the down in front of you. You gotta worry about blocking that 3 technique, gotta worry about playing Alabama, Auburn and Georgia all in a row. Once I get past that standpoint, I'll look toward the future. Right now, I'm just focused on making sure Tennessee can get back to dominance where we belong."

PRUITT: "You get very few like Trey who have it all. He's the best recruiter we've got. He wants to host everybody on visits and wants Tennessee to be great. He loves Tennessee. I'm just glad he's getting an opportunity again to do what he loves, but the thing that mattered to everybody here at the University of Tennessee was that he was going to be OK and that his quality of life was going to be OK going forward."

HENRY SMITH: "I think this whole situation has made sure we keep life in perspective. Trey loves football, but the way things have transpired at the University of Tennessee confirms to me that he's at the right place, and with Coach Pruitt and the current staff, that the right people are there. A lot of places would have been focused on getting him ready for football, but that's never been the case with Coach Pruitt, Coach [Phillip] Fulmer, Dr. Klenck, anybody at the University of Tennessee."

TREY SMITH: "Even Coach Fulmer (now Tennessee's athletic director) came up to me early in the process and said, 'Trey, it doesn't matter where we have to go in the world. We're going to make sure you get the proper treatment to have a full recovery.'"

Trey Smith was ESPN's top-rated player in the Class of 2017. Phelan M. Ebenhack for ESPN

Ready to return to action

Trey has been able to maintain his weight during the treatment. He played at 335 pounds last season, and that's what he is right now. He's also stronger, as he's remained a fixture in the weight room.

TREY SMITH: "I'm also more explosive in my mind. All my lifts have gone up by 40 or 50 pounds. When I first got sick, I only cleaned 290 pounds, and it jumped up to 345. Right now, I'm stronger than I've ever been."

PRUITT: "He's been worried about not taking enough reps, and I told him that I thought he'd be fine."

ASHLEY SMITH: "Hopefully this will be a source of inspiration for someone else. Trey's not the first athlete to have blood clots. He's not the first football player to have blood clots and overcome it, and he won't be the last."

The risks

Even though the blood clots are gone and currently there are no signs of them returning, Klenck said there's always a risk that there could be recurring blood clots, which is why Trey will be monitored closely.

Klenck explained that there are provoked blood clots and unprovoked blood clots. With provoked clots, there's a reason they are there; one common example would be somebody having knee surgery, for instance, and developing a clot.

KLENCK: "Those are a little less worrisome because there's a reason behind it. The ones that just show up are trickier. Trey's falls into that category. The treatment process is individualized for the patient and most people would treat it for six months and restudy it and make sure everything has cleared up. After that, you stop the blood-thinners. If there's a genetic reason, people might be on lifelong thinners. We can't find a definitive reason why Trey developed this. We did a screening. None of his family have had any blood clot issues, and we ran a battery of labs to look for genetic abnormalities and he didn't have any of those."

If Trey chose to be on anticoagulants the rest of the life, he wouldn't be able to play football. By choosing to go off the medication, he's able to play again, although there's a risk of a recurring clot. Klenck said recurrent rates when a patient remains on thinners are low -- there is about an 85-90 percent chance that the patient will never have another clot.

KLENCK: "But if you don't stay on them, in the first year, you have about a 10 percent risk of having a recurring one. We're going to put Trey on baby aspirin every day. Studies show that helps, too. We're doing some things preventively to prevent him from having another blood clot, but it still allows him to play football."

HENRY SMITH: "I know he loves the game of football, and I want to support him in that. Where he is right now medical-wise, he can play football safely. That's all that matters."

Steely resolve

Unfortunately for Trey, this is not the first time he's had to deal with adversity. Losing his mother at such a young age still tugs at his heart, but he's determined to honor her by plowing straight ahead and chasing his dreams, despite what storms might come his way.

It's a foundation that was laid at Miracles, Signs and Wonders Faith Christian Center, a small non-denominational church in Bethel Springs, Tennessee. It's the church Trey and Ashley grew up in, where their mother's father was the pastor, followed by their mother's sister.

ASHLEY SMITH: "One thing I remember about my mom when she went through her illness was that she was a strong woman of faith. She just told us throughout the process, 'I am fine. Trust in God, and everything will be fine.' Through life, you learn that sometimes God's response is different than what you want, but even through that you have to trust him. That's something that would have made our mom proud, knowing that she instilled that faith in us. Life has definitely tested us a couple of times in major ways, but we've been able to grow our faith in the challenges that life has brought about."

HENRY SMITH: "Trey is a special child. I don't know if many kids could go through all he's gone through in life and still make good decisions and good choices and not go to the negative in life. He's stayed focused on being a good person, a good Christian, a good student and good athlete. He was only 17 when he went to UT. He's had to deal with things that most adults would be challenged to deal with."

TREY SMITH: "My mom is with me every day and has been throughout this whole ordeal, her strength and her love and the example she was for all of us. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about her and cherish her memory."

PRUITT: "For Trey, it goes back to how he was raised, a very strong Christian family tied together. It's amazing the way he's handled this. He's never stopped believing and has been out there every day working. He's an inspiration for all of us."

While the 6-foot-6, 335-pound Trey is an imposing figure -- whether he's pancaking an opposing defensive end on the football field or sitting in the library, sporting his spectacles and studying for a test -- he admits with a sheepish laugh that he will be more than a little jittery when he steps back on the field and delivers that first blow. But just for a moment.

"Absolutely, I'm always going to be nervous until I get that first hit. But then (snapping his fingers), it will be just like riding a bicycle," he said with a gleaming smile.