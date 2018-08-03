Ohio State announced a special working group Thursday night that will direct the investigation into football coach Urban Meyer.

The independent group, formed by the Ohio State Board of Trustees, includes former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Carter Stewart, as well as trustees Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Shumate.

Editor's Picks Ohio St. places Meyer on administrative leave Ohio State placed head coach Urban Meyer on administrative leave Wednesday, as it investigates Courtney Smith's claims that several people close to Meyer knew of a 2015 domestic violence allegation against her ex-husband, former OSU coach Zach Smith.

Bob Evans restaurant chain suspends Meyer deal Bob Evans Restaurants chain is suspending its endorsement deal with Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. 1 Related

The group also will "be available to provide consultation and advice and assist with communication to the full board on the matter," the university said in a statement.

Ohio State placed Meyer on paid administrative leave Wednesday, as the school announced it is investigating Courtney Smith's claims that several people close to Meyer knew of a 2015 allegation of domestic violence against her ex-husband, former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith, who was fired in July.

Meyer told reporters he didn't know about the 2015 allegations until just before Smith was fired.

The university is trying to determine what Meyer knew and when he knew it, and whether he failed to report the allegations against Smith to officials.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.