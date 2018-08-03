COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Jimbo Fisher kicked off his first training camp at Texas A&M on Thursday with a quarterback battle front and center, indicating that the two contenders to start are "dead even."

Sophomores Nick Starkel and Kellen Mond, who each started multiple games last season, enter the preseason on the same plane, according to Fisher.

"It's a dead-even race," Fisher said after Thursday's practice. "They started with the same offense, a new offense that neither one of them have ever seen before. Both guys have started [roughly] the same number of games. ... I think both guys are very good players."

Starkel, who started the 2017 season opener and the final four games of the season, and Mond, who started eight games, will split first-team practice reps evenly, Fisher said. He said he doesn't have a timetable for when he'll name a starter, and when asked if he could envision a scenario in which he played both during the season, Fisher replied: "If it was what was best for our team to win." That is unlikely, however, because Fisher did not have a history of rotating quarterbacks in his time at Florida State.

Fisher, whom Texas A&M lured away from Florida State this offseason with a 10-year, $75 million contract, came away impressed with his quarterbacks' grasp of his offense. He said their footwork, decision-making and ability to get the ball out quickly was "much better" than what he saw in spring practice.

"Passing game-wise, it was pretty good, but what I really saw was the protection and run-game checks were really, really good," Fisher said. "I saw a big jump in that. ... They really progressed in that area."

Starkel threw for 1,793 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions last season, while Mond threw for 1,375 yards, eight touchdowns, six interceptions and ran for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Both performed well in the Aggies' spring game, with Starkel throwing for 373 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while Mond threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in leading his team to a win.

During the portions of practice that were open to the media on Thursday, Starkel worked with the first-team offense, while Mond worked with the second team. Fisher indicated the two would swap roles during Friday's practice.

On what Starkel or Mond have to do to claim the job, Fisher said, "They gotta win the team."

The Aggies begin the season on Aug. 30 vs. Northwestern State at Kyle Field (8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).