Kentucky coach Mark Stoops opened his media day with emotional news on Friday, announcing that defensive end Joshua Paschal has malignant melanoma.

Skin lesions on Paschal's foot were removed recently and further testing on the lesions revealed the melanoma. He had a procedure done last Wednesday and is awaiting the results.

Stoops also announced that offensive line coach John Schlarman is dealing with an unspecified health issue. Schlarman will continue coaching, but is also undergoing testing.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Josh and John as they battle this issue," Stoops said. "We're very close to both of their families and spent time with both of the families this week. We will continue to be supportive and be family and be for them in any way we can."

Paschal, a sophomore defensive end, was a highly touted prospect from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Maryland. The high school issued a statement saying, "All of us at Good Counsel are praying for Joshua Paschal. Nobody is stronger than JP."

Paschal played in eight games last season for the Wildcats and was on track to play a bigger role for Kentucky this season.

Further information on the severity of Paschal's condition and treatment options won't be known until the family receives more test results.