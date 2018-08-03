Georgia freshman running back Zamir White, who suffered a torn ACL his senior season at Scotland High in Laurinburg, North Carolina, has been cleared for practice, coach Kirby Smart said on Friday.

White was the top-rated running back and 15th overall prospect in ESPN's 2018 recruiting rankings.

White will practice with a protective brace on the knee, Smart said before the Bulldogs' first practice of fall camp on Friday.

"We'll just have to monitor his volume," Smart said. "But he's not going to be limited in any way. He should be able to do all drills, and he's just gaining confidence on that thing, on his knee. But the brace will just help him with that."

White is expected to contribute to a Bulldogs' backfield that looks to replace departed seniors Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. Sophomore D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 618 yards and three touchdowns a season ago, will be relied on to carry much of the burden this season, followed by juniors Elijah Holyfield, Brian Herrien and freshman James Cook.

Meanwhile, Smart said senior receiver Terry Godwin would be limited with a "minor" left knee injury at the start of fall practice.