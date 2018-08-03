University of Maryland officials are expecting the final report of an external review into the death of former Maryland football player Jordan McNair on Sept. 15, according to a Freedom of Information Act request received today by ESPN.

The 19-year-old offensive lineman died on June 13, two weeks after he was hospitalized following an organized team workout. Maryland hired longtime collegiate athletic trainer Dr. Rod Walters, a sports medicine consultant, to conduct the review.

According to the copy of the contract obtained by ESPN, the review will cost no more than $24,000, and will "focus on preparation for competition, competition, and post-competition care that the student-athlete experiences, benchmarked against federal and state laws and industry best practices."

The review will also cover "treatment protocols, emergency action plans, weather plans, heat illness, Sickle Cell trait, psychological disorders, physician access, staffing-coverage in/out of season, supervision, evaluation of staff, credentials" and more.

Maryland has agreed to provide Walters Inc. with job descriptions, contracts and copies of certifications for all athletic training staff, strength and conditioning staff, and consulting physicians. The athletic department will also turn over the training schedule, and all records of medical history, and communication related to any incidents included in the review. Consultants will visit the campus "for review of the facilities and interview with professionals involved in care" of McNair.

Walters declined to comment at this time, but said he would speak once the report is submitted. Maryland began football practice today, but has not announced a time for media day. If the report is released on the expected Sept. 15 date, it would also be a Saturday home game against Temple.

Maryland coach D.J. Durkin said he is confident in his staff and their safety procedures.

"We want the same answers," he said recently at Big Ten media days in Chicago. "To speak to someone and tell them what happened that day is fine. There were a lot of people there. Be honest, be truthful, be forthright, and let's get the answers."

McNair's family hired the law firm of Murphy, Falcon & Murphy. Attorneys from that firm previously represented Freddie Gray, whose death after being arrested by Baltimore police was a catalyst in the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We do not share Coach Durkin's confidence, and we frankly don't understand his confidence given that a beloved player of his has died on the practice field and without the benefit of a full and complete investigation," managing partner Hassan Murphy said in a prepared statement. "His confidence amplifies our fear that the University's investigation will be driven by the their self-interest. We will await the completion of their investigation but more importantly, ours."