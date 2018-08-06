Ohio State issued a statement Sunday night saying the investigation into the fate of football coach Urban Meyer "is expected to be completed within 14 days".

The school last week placed Meyer on administrative leave and launched the investigation after it was reported that the coach had lied when he told reporters at Big Ten media days that he knew nothing about a 2015 domestic violence allegation against Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith.

Meyer on Friday issued a statement saying he followed protocol at the time of the incident, but that he "failed" when answering questions about it at media days.

Ohio State said decisions based on the results of the investigation will be made by a group chaired by former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson and also including former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Carter Stewart, and current university trustees Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Shumate.

The investigation itself is being led by former Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White.

Smith was fired on July 23 after reports emerged of multiple domestic abuse allegations involving Smith and his ex-wife Courtney.