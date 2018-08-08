Miami tight end Michael Irvin II will be out up to four months with a knee injury, the school announced Wednesday.

Irvin, the son of Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin, had a limited role in Miami's offense last season, catching 9 passes for 78 yards in 12 games, but with the departure of last season's starter, Chris Herndon, Irvin was expected to see an increased workload on 2018.

Irvin sustained an injury to his right MCL and is expected to undergo surgery this week.

Irvin was a three-star prospect as a receiver coming out of St. Thomas Acquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but transitioned to tight end at Miami.

The loss of Irvin likely means a bigger opportunity for freshman Brevin Jordan, the nation's top-ranked tight end in the 2018 recruiting class and ESPN's No. 20 recruit.

Irvin's father was a member of Miami's 1987 national championship team and was inducted into the school's hall of fame in 2000. He still holds the school record for career receiving touchdowns with 26.