Iowa will be without two more linemen for its season opener against Northern Illinois after announcing sophomore Alaric Jackson and junior Cedrick Lattimore are suspended for an unspecified violation of team rules.

The school said neither player is involved in a legal issue but both violated team policies, which encompass academic performance, attendance, timeliness, behavior, effort and engagement. The infractions took place in the spring and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said both players have since been meeting expectations.

Jackson started all 12 regular-season games at left tackle for the Hawkeyes, earning first-team freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America. He's also an academic All-Big Ten selection.

Lattimore started the first six games of last season at defensive tackle before moving into a reserve role. He recorded 15 tackles, 1.5 for loss.

"As a coach one of the most important decisions is to hold student-athletes accountable," Ferentz said in a prepared statement. "It is painful for the players and the team to impose a suspension, but we have high standards and there is an expectation all players abide by our rules."

Iowa already announced that starting defensive lineman Brady Reiff and starting offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs were suspended for the opener because of alcohol-related violations during the summer.