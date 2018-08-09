Just two days after Washington coach Chris Petersen announced the program granted a release to freshman linebacker Ale Kaho, he appears to be headed to Alabama.

Nothing has been officially announced, but 247 Sports and the Seattle Times both reported Wednesday that Kaho, considered one of the top linebackers in the Class of 2018, will enroll at Alabama where he is expected to be eligible to play immediately.

The motive for Kaho's change of heart is unclear.

"Ale he has been granted his release," Petersen told reporters Monday. "He needs to -- the family was really adamant that he needs to -- he's going through some stuff and wants to be closer to his family, and we get that. We have to do the right thing and wish him the best."

Kaho, who is from Reno, Nevada, signed with Washington during the early signing period in November. According to the Seattle Times, he spent six weeks in Seattle during the offseason but was unable to take part in the program's offseason program because he had not completed his high school coursework. The newspaper also reported, citing a family member, that Kaho returned to Reno from Seattle due to family matters.