The College Football Playoff selection committee met this week to review the dates of its weekly rankings and the protocol for determining them and finalized the list of members who will be recused from voting or discussions regarding selected teams.

The 13-member committee will announce its first of six rankings at 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 30 (ESPN), and Selection Day is Dec. 2. The committee will meet in person to determine each ranking, on Mondays and Tuesdays, at the Gaylord Texan resort in Grapevine, Texas.

The CFP's recusal policy remains the same, and requires that "a recused member shall not participate in any votes involving the team from which the individual is recused." They are also asked to leave the meeting room when their team is being discussed.

There are currently five sitting athletic directors on the selection committee who are recused from their current schools: Florida's Scott Stricklin, Georgia Tech's Todd Stansbury, Ohio State's Gene Smith, Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione, and Oregon's Rob Mullens, who is also entering his first year as the committee chair.

Also recused this year are: professor Paola Boivin (Arizona State), Herb Deromedi (Central Michigan), Jeff Bower (Southern Mississippi) and Frank Beamer (Virginia Tech and Oklahoma). Beamer is also recused from OU because his son, Shane, was hired there in January as assistant head coach for offense, tight ends and h-backs.

The recusal policy is implemented when a committee member or an immediate family member is still being paid by a school, provides professional services for a school or is on the coaching or administrative staff or team.

There are six new selection committee members this year, including Boivin, Stricklin, Stansbury, Castiglione, former USC All-American Ronnie Lott and former coach Ken Hatfield.