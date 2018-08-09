Kansas State coach Bill Snyder has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Wildcats that will go through the 2022 season, the school announced Thursday. University officials approved the deal Wednesday.

Editor's Picks CFB Playoff Predictor likes Clemson better than Alabama ESPN's new Playoff Predictor loves Clemson in 2018. The Big 12? Not so much. And watch out for Notre Dame.

The 78-year-old Snyder will make $3.45 million this year and will receive $300,000 increases in 2019 and 2020. The figures in the final two years of the deal will be renegotiated later.

Snyder previously had a contract that rolled over every year. According to USA Today, he made just over $3.2 million in 2017.

Snyder has 210 career victories, third most among active FBS coaches behind Notre Dame's Brian Kelly (219) and Alabama's Nick Saban (218).

The oldest active coach in FBS, Snyder turns 79 in October. Ohio's Frank Solich, who turns 74 next month, is the second-oldest FBS coach.

In the AP Poll Era (since 1936), the oldest coach to win a national championship was Bobby Bowden with Florida State in 1999 at the age of 70.

"It has been a pleasure watching our football program up close over the past year and seeing one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football continue to positively impact student-athletes while also producing winning seasons on a yearly basis," athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "With this new contract, we felt that it was important to recognize his commitment to our football program, and we look forward to his continued leadership."

Snyder, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015, is entering his 27th season at Kansas State. He was diagnosed with throat cancer last offseason but recovered from chemotherapy treatments to coach the Wildcats in 2017.

Kansas State won five of its final six games last year to finish 8-5. Last month, the Wildcats were picked to finish sixth in the preseason Big 12 poll.

"We have continued to make daily improvement as a football program, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue and will do so as long as I am healthy and feel that I am having a positive impact on our university, community and football program and the young men that are involved," Snyder said in the statement.

Information from ESPN Stats and Information was used in this report.