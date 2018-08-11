Arizona has reinstated defensive back Scottie Young Jr., but announced that he will be suspended for the Wildcats' opener against BYU on Sept. 1.

Young, who started nine games as a freshman last season, was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge last fall.

He had been suspended from all team-related activities, but the university has never connected it to the domestic violence charge.

In a statement Friday evening, the university said that Young had completed the disciplinary sanctions imposed upon him, which included removal from team activities during spring and summer practice and conditioning.

He will rejoin the team this week and will be allowed to participate in practice activities.

Young is scheduled for a Nov. 2 court date on the domestic violence charge.