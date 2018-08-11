Maryland has placed head football athletic trainer Wes Robinson and director of athletic training Steve Nordwall on administrative leave as the school continues its review of the circumstances surrounding the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, sources told ESPN.

Maryland also placed Rick Court, Maryland's assistant athletics director for sports performance, on administrative leave, sources told ESPN. Athletic director Damon Evans informed the team about Robinson, Nordwall and Court during a meeting Saturday morning, according to people present at the meeting.

Editor's Picks Sources: Terps OL had visible issues pre-collapse Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair showed signs of extreme exhaustion, had difficulty standing upright while running sprints and had a temperature of 106 degrees before he died of heatstroke, multiple sources told ESPN.

The inside story of a toxic culture at Maryland football Current Maryland players describe a culture of fear and intimidation within the football program in the run-up to offensive lineman Jordan McNair's death. 1 Related

Maryland said Friday that it had placed members of its athletics staff on administrative leave pending an external review but did not specify the employees. Robinson has been Maryland's head football athletic trainer since 2006. Nordwall joined Maryland in 2014 and oversees health care services for all of the school's student-athletes.

ESPN on Friday reported McNair died of heatstroke on June 13, two weeks after participating in a May 29 team workout at Maryland's outdoor practice fields. McNair had difficulty standing upright while running a set of 110-yard sprints and was found to have a body temperature of 106 degrees when he arrived at a local hospital, multiple sources told ESPN.

Maryland has hired Dr. Rod Walters, a former longtime collegiate athletic trainer, to conduct its external review, which is expected to be released Sept. 15. McNair's parents have hired Baltimore law firm Murphy, Falcon & Murphy to conduct a separate investigation.

McNair family attorney Billy Murphy told ESPN on Thursday that McNair had a seizure at about 5 p.m., approximately 45 minutes after the sprints began. After evaluating McNair at the football facilities, EMT responders called in "male patient with a seizure," and McNair was transported to Washington Adventist Hospital, according to the 911 call. He later was moved to Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he remained until he died June 13.

In a statement Friday to ESPN, Maryland said: "At no point before or during the external review has a student-athlete, athletic trainer or coach reported a seizure occurring at 5 p.m."

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said June 14 that McNair completed the workout, which consisted of 10 110-yard sprints, before falling ill. Evans added that athletic trainers noticed that McNair was having some trouble recovering and began "providing necessary care."

But multiple sources present at the workout told ESPN that McNair experienced physical problems toward the end of the workout and needed two teammates to help him complete the 10th sprint. Sources said after the 10th sprint that Robinson yelled, "Drag his ass across the field!"

"There were multiple people that said, 'Wow, Jordan looks f---ed up, he doesn't look all right,'" one player present at the workout told ESPN. "We knew he was really exhausted, but we didn't know he was in danger of his life. But that doesn't mean that a medical professional shouldn't know to put him in an ice tub."