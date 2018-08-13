Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson, who transferred from Ole Miss in January, is eligible for the 2018 season after receiving a waiver from the Southeastern Conference.

Jefferson needed the waiver to avoid sitting out a season, per NCAA transfer rules. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound junior recorded 91 receptions for 999 yards and four touchdowns at Ole Miss during the past two years after redshirting in 2015.

Earlier this month, the NCAA had granted waivers for both Jefferson and Trevon Grimes, a wide receiver who transferred from Ohio State, to gain immediate eligibility at Florida. But the SEC, which this spring lifted a ban on intraconference transfers, still had to approve Jefferson to play. Jefferson is among six former Ole Miss players who sought immediate eligibility after the program was hit with additional NCAA penalties last year.

Jefferson joins a receiving corps that includes Tyrie Cleveland, who led Florida with 410 receiving yards in 2017.