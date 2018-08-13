Police have arrested two more suspects in the burglary of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost's home.

A 16-year-old boy was identified and lodged at the youth services center last week after the arrest of a 17-year-old girl, who possessed one pair of the five sets of shoes reported stolen on July 29.

Andrew Williams, 20, was arrested Saturday on a burglary charge, according to Angela Sands, public information officer for the Lincoln Police Department. Investigators have recovered several pairs of shoes but continue to search for additional items.

A signed UCF helmet and other memorabilia were listed in the initial police report, in addition to 14 championship rings that Frost collected from his time as a coach at Oregon and UCF and as a player at Nebraska. The rings were later found at the home.

The items that remained unrecovered before the arrests were reported to be valued at approximately $50,000.

Frost's home was unoccupied at the time of the burglary. It has been under renovation for four months. The burglars entered through an unlocked garage door, according to police.

Frost, 43, is set to coach his first game at Nebraska on Sept. 1.