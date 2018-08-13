Colorado State football coach Mike Bobo has been hospitalized in Fort Collins, Colorado, and is undergoing further medical evaluation after experiencing numbness in his feet, the school announced in a statement on Monday.

Bobo, 44, is scheduled to begin his fourth season with the Rams, who open the season against Hawaii on Aug. 25.

Bobo said in a statement that doctors advised him to be admitted to the hospital after Colorado State's second scrimmage on Saturday night.

"I feel very encouraged by the test results to this point and hope to have some answers soon," Bobo said in a statement. "I also feel very encouraged about our 2018 CSU football team. We have excellent coaches and excellent leadership in this program, and I have full confidence that they will continue to have tremendous preparation on and off the practice field for as long as I must be away. My family and I appreciate all of the great care and support we are receiving."

Bobo, a former Georgia quarterback and longtime offensive coordinator under former Bulldogs coach Mark Richt, is 21-18 in three seasons at Colorado State.

"I want to express my care and concern for Mike Bobo and his family at this time," CSU athletics director Joe Parker said in a statement. "Our first priority is to focus on Mike's health and well-being, and to support that process in every way we can. I share Mike's confidence that we have tremendous leadership in our football program, and that the coaching staff will continue to successfully guide the team through practices and meetings while he is away."

Bobo, who is the only CSU coach to guide the Rams to bowl games in each of his first three seasons, is also the team's offensive playcaller. The Rams haven't announced who will be interim coach in his absence; quarterbacks coach Ronnie Letson is assistant head coach, and offensive line coach Dave Johnson is offensive coordinator.