Former Texas defensive back John Bonney has transferred to Texas Tech, the Red Raiders announced Tuesday.

As a graduate transfer, Bonney will be eligible for this season. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Bonney started 15 career games for Texas, compiling 87 career tackles and 14 pass breakups. He also started three times against Texas Tech.

Texas Tech returns 10 starters on defense, including its entire secondary. The Red Raiders opens against Ole Miss in Houston on Sept. 1.