Redshirt freshman quarterback Lowell Narcisse announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he is transferring from LSU and will seek an opportunity to play elsewhere.

"After sitting down and talking with my family I've decided the best thing for my future is transfer and get a fresh start and be able to have an opportunity to showcase my abilities. I will forever represent the Boot," Narcisse wrote as part of his Twitter post.

Narcisse, a high school All-American coming out of St. James, Louisiana, was competing with Myles Brennan and redshirt junior Justin McMillan for the starting job in the spring, a competition that coaches said was wide-open. Then on May 19, Joe Burrow, who appeared in 11 games at quarterback for Ohio State, announced that he was going to LSU as a graduate transfer, and the competition changed.

Burrow threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns in two season with the Buckeyes.

Brennan was the backup to starter Danny Etling in 2017, completing 14 of 24 attempts for 182 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in appearances in six games. While LSU coach Ed Orgeron has not announced his starter, Burrow is thought to have the advantage. He has two years of eligibility remaining and can play this season.

Narcisse and McMillan were both absent from practice on Tuesday.

Last May, before Burrow announced his intention to transfer, Orgeron told ESPN that he did not expect any of his three competitors to transfer.

"Every one of them have a viable chance to start at LSU and play -- and they know it," Orgeron said. "So why would you leave?"

Orgeron has media availability on Wednesday and is expected to address the situation with his quarterbacks then.