LSU junior quarterback Justin McMillan announced Wednesday morning on Twitter that he intends to transfer.

The decision leaves the Tigers down two quarterbacks in the last 24 hours with their season-opener against Miami quickly approaching on Sept. 1.

Redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse announced on Twitter on Tuesday night that he too would be leaving the program.

McMillan, who graduated earlier this month, will be eligible to play immediately wherever he goes.

"I love my brothers and my heart is heavy, but sometimes life takes you in a different direction," McMillan wrote, in part.

With McMillan and Narcisse on the way out the door, LSU is down to two scholarship quarterbacks: Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan.

Burrows transferred to LSU after playing in two seasons at Ohio State where he appeared in 10 total games, completing 29 of 39 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Brennan appeared in six games as a freshman last season, completing 14 of 24 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has not named a starter ahead of the opener against Miami.