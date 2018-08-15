Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers -- both of whom play home games in a stadium nicknamed "Death Valley" -- announced a home-and-home series for 2025 and 2026 on Wednesday.

LSU will open the 2025 season with a trip north to Clemson Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30. Clemson will make the return trip to Tiger Stadium on Sept. 6, 2026.

"The series against LSU continues the philosophy we have had at Clemson for many years of looking to add another Power 5 opponent to our schedule outside of our annual rivalry game with the University of South Carolina," Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement.

"We are excited about playing a school with LSU's rich football tradition. We know our fans will enjoy visiting Baton Rouge, and we know they will provide our renowned Clemson hospitality to the fans from LSU."

This will Mark the first time Clemson and LSU have faced off in the regular season. They last met in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl, with Clemson winning 25-24 on a last-second field goal.

Clemson also announced a home game vs. Troy to be played in Week 2 of the 2025 season.