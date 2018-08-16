Colorado State football coach Mike Bobo announced on his Twitter account Wednesday night that he is being treated for peripheral neuropathy and is encouraged by the ongoing medical testing he has had since being hospitalized with numbness in his feet.

Bobo, 44, was hospitalized after the Rams' scrimmage on Saturday night.

"I want to express my sincere appreciation for the outpouring of care, concern and prayers that I and my family have received," Bobo said in the statement.

"Lainie and I," he said, referring to his wife, "and our children, are extremely grateful for this support, and for the great medical care that I continue to receive. I am currently in the process of a multiple-day treatment for a peripheral neuropathy, and continue to be encouraged by the results of the on-going medical testing."

According to the Mayo Clinic's website, peripheral neuropathy is "a result of damage to your peripheral nerves, often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in your hands and feet. It can also affect other areas of your body. ... Peripheral neuropathy can result from traumatic injuries, infections, metabolic problems, inherited causes and exposure to toxins."

The website said, "In many cases, symptoms improve, especially if caused by a treatable condition. Medications can reduce the pain of peripheral neuropathy."

It is unclear if Bobo, who is scheduled to begin his fourth season with the Rams, will be on the sideline when the Rams open the season against Hawaii on Aug. 25.

Bobo, a former Georgia quarterback and longtime offensive coordinator at his alma mater, is 21-18 in three seasons at Colorado State.

"While I have been hospitalized I have been able to remain in close contact with our staff and watch practice film in preparation for our season opener against Hawai'i," Bobo said in the statement.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, one of Bobo's teammates at UGA during the 1990s, said he had been in touch with his close friend this week.

"If I know Mike Bobo, I know that whatever he's dealing with isn't too strong for him," Smart said. "Because he was built rock solid. So I know he'll fight his way through it."