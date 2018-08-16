The University of Maryland board of regents has called a special meeting Friday to receive updates about the school's actions in the wake of the June 13 death of football player Jordan McNair.

The meeting will take place in closed session via conference call. The regents elected to close the meeting, citing the following statute: "The appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation, or performance evaluation of appointees, employees, or officials over whom it has jurisdiction," as well as to consult with university counsel and staff about potential litigation. A statement from the board is expected following Friday's meeting.

Wallace Loh, president of the University of Maryland-College Park, on Tuesday said the school accepts "legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes" made on May 29, when McNair fell ill during a team workout and was later taken to a Washington hospital. McNair died 15 days later from heatstroke, multiple sources told ESPN.

Two athletic trainers and head football coach DJ Durkin remain on administrative leave from the school. Maryland on Tuesday announced it had parted ways with Rick Court, the head football strength and conditioning coach under Durkin, who resigned from his post and reached a financial settlement with the school. Court was the main subject of an ESPN.com report Friday detailing allegations about a culture of bullying, intimidation and humiliation of players in the football program.

"The Board of Regents was shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Jordan McNair and has found subsequent allegations related to the University of Maryland Terrapins football program profoundly alarming," University System of Maryland chancellor Robert Caret said in a prepared statement. "If true, they describe conduct that is unacceptable and antithetical to our commitment to the well-being of all our students and to our values as educators.

"The board supports [University of Maryland-College Park's] decision to launch externally led investigations, as well as the interim actions taken by UMCP pending the outcome of those investigations," Caret continued. "The board will meet on August 17 to discuss these issues and to determine what, if any, additional actions may be necessary to ensure that the facts are uncovered and any necessary reforms are implemented. In the meantime, the USM will continue to work with UMCP and president Loh to support the health and safety of all students and student-athletes."

McNair family attorney Billy Murphy told ESPN's Heather Dinich last week that a lawsuit is "likely" to be filed against the university.