Alabama offensive lineman Matt Womack broke a bone in his his foot during practice Thursday and will need surgery, according to multiple reports.

It is the same bone that Womack broke to cause him to miss all of spring practice. He is expected to miss several weeks, according to multiple reports.

Editor's Picks McShay's preseason Top 32: D-line dominates 2019 rankings Does your team need a pass-rusher in 2019? You're in luck. Todd runs through his top-ranked prospects, and don't worry -- there are two QBs.

Womack's injury was first reported by 247 Sports.

Womack started at every game at right tackle last season but is currently in competition with sophomores Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills. He is one of four returning starters on the offensive line, including preseason first-team All-SEC selections Ross Pierschbacher and Jonah Williams.

The Crimson Tide open the season against Louisville on Sept. 1.