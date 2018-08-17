Scott Van Pelt discusses the importance of the Ohio State assistant coaches while Urban Meyer is absent from camp. (1:06)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State's Ryan Day on Friday made his first public comments since taking over as acting head coach while Urban Meyer is on paid administrative leave.

Though Day didn't speak directly to the media, he sent out a letter through the school and addressed to Ohio State fans updating the Buckeyes' progress as they concluded fall camp with two weeks remaining until the season opener against Oregon State on Sept. 1.

"You will be proud to know that our players and coaching staff have attacked each day and forged together as a team," Day said in a statement posted to the Buckeyes' official website. "Our program starts and ends with our players, and the leaders of this team are incredibly focused and determined to maximize our talents to be the best team possible when we line up on Sept. 1.

"The energy level the entire group has brought to each day is a testament to the work ethic and perseverance of our program. Our coaching staff has been outstanding driving the program during this camp."

Day, who also serves as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was named acting head coach when Ohio State placed Meyer on paid administrative leave on Aug. 1 after the ex-wife of former assistant coach Zach Smith accused Meyer of mishandling past domestic assault allegations she made against Smith.

The university appointed a special working group to review those allegations on Aug. 5. The investigation was expected to conclude two weeks later, which is Sunday.

In Day's letter, he offered updates on all 10 of the Buckeyes' position groups, and he discussed replacing long-time starter J.T. Barrett with a quarterback who has yet to register a collegiate start to this point.

"Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell have been putting in the work on and off the field to get themselves prepared for an excellent season," Day said. "We can see the improvement by each of the QBs on a daily basis."

Meyer named Haskins the starter in June. The sophomore appeared in eight games last season, completing 40 of 57 pass attempts for 565 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He also replaced an injured Barrett in Ohio State's win at Michigan, completing 6 of 7 attempts for 94 yards.

Day said Haskins and Martell have taken the majority of reps at quarterback, as freshman Matthew Baldwin is recovering from ACL surgery and "won't be 100 percent for another couple of weeks."

Day also said that former Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin, a two-time Heisman Trophy winner, recently spoke to the team, and comedian Sinbad also spent an afternoon with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State also held its annual family day last Sunday, which included brunch, a devotion by former receiver Roy Hall and pictures.

The Buckeyes will scrimmage and move out of the team hotel Saturday. They'll start their daily, in-season practice and preparation next week and will begin fall classes Tuesday.

Day closed his letter by thanking members Ohio State's administration and athletic department for their "guidance and support." He also thanked members of the media for their "patience and understanding," as players or coaches have not met with the media during Day's two weeks as acting head coach.

"The two main driving forces behind our motivation is the 'brotherhood' and the standard of excellence that the former Buckeye players and teams have set before us," Day said. "The 'brotherhood' is the love for our teammates, which is an unbreakable bond and the standard of excellence is a responsibility we take very seriously. We are honored to be Buckeyes and can't wait to see and hear you in the 'Shoe on September 1!"