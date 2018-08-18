LSU reserve wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested on a second-degree battery charge Friday night and has been suspended indefinitely by the team.

Davis, a junior, is alleged to have committed battery on his girlfriend on multiple occasions in April and June, according to a police report obtained by WBRZ in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The report alleges Davis tried to strangle her, broke one of her ribs and texted threatening messages.

Davis played in all 13 games for LSU last season, catching three passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including an 87-yard score against Syracuse. He also caught one pass for 19 yards in 2016.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.