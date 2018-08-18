TCU announced Saturday that sophomore Shawn Robinson will be its starting quarterback.

The announcement came as no surprise as Robinson had been pegged to succeed Kenny Hill after serving as his backup last season. Robinson beat out Penn transfer Michael Collins for the job.

Robinson, a former ESPN 300 recruit, started one game in place of Hill last season. In that game, he completed 6 of 17 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 27-3 win over Texas Tech. Robinson also rushed for 84 yards.

The Horned Frogs open the season Sept. 1 against Southern.