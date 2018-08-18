ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia Bulldogs freshman tailback Zamir White suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and is likely out for the 2018 season, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said White was having an MRI after he sustained the non-contact injury while working on a punt coverage team during a scrimmage Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

White, from Laurinburg, North Carolina, tore the ACL in his right knee during his senior season in high school. He was limited in spring practice and given full clearance for the start of preseason drills.

"I'm sick for the kid because I don't know the severity of the injury," Smart told reporters while tests were being performed.

Georgia is looking to replace Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in the backfield after the two tailbacks were selected in the NFL draft.

White, one of the biggest names in Georgia's top-ranked 2018 signing class, was expected to compete for immediate playing time. Georgia returns D'Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield and Brian Herrien at the position and signed James Cook.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.