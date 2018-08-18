West Virginia postponed its fan appreciation day, originally scheduled for Sunday, after five of its players contracted hand, foot and mouth disease.

Hand, foot and mouth is a mild yet highly contagious viral infection that leads to sores in the mouth and rashes on the hands and feet. The infection is common in children but can spread to adults. It usually lasts for a few days.

The university didn't disclose which players caught the infection. "I know fans who were planning on attending Fan Day will be disappointed, but this is in the best interest of all involved," West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. "Our medical staff is doing an excellent job of addressing the matter. However, there is no reason to put the general public at risk."

The school said it will reschedule Fan Day if a later date becomes available.

West Virginia opens the season against Tennessee on Sept. 1.